Latest update for bike, car driving license fee in Lahore, Rawalpindi in October

Citizens who want to drive a car or ride a motorcycle need to obtain a valid license from the offices of relevant authorities to avoid facing legal action.

In this regard, citizens in Lahore and Rawalpindi like other cities of Pakistan will need to clear theoretical and practical tests to get a driving license.

The relevant authorities charge a fixed fee for the issuance of the license which may vary by type of license or region.

Earlier this year, the Punjab government announced a significant increase in the fees for all kinds of driving licenses in all cities of the province, including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

It is to be noted here that the hike was the first in 20 years as the provincial government hiked the fees of learner license, car and motorcycle license and others.

The fee for a learner license has been hiked to Rs500 from the previous Rs60 fee.

In the past, the Punjab government would charge Rs500 fee for motorcycle with five-year validity in Lahore, Rawalpindi.

The fee has witnessed an increase of Rs50 to now stand at Rs550 per year for motorcycle riders.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also jacked up the car and jeep driving license fees in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The latest fee for the driving license stands at Rs1,800 every year, compared with the fee of Rs950 for five-year driving license.