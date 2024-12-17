WATCH: Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system launched Dubai

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today launched the Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed placed the first order using the drone delivery system through the platform from the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), one of the landing points within DSO’s drone delivery network. The order was successfully delivered from one of the take-off points in the community.

With the aid of cutting-edge flight control algorithms and multi-sensor fusion positioning technology, the drone is designed to operate in various city landscapes. It is equipped with low-noise propellers, a parachute, and a flight control system, all developed in-house.

Over the past few months, Dubai Silicon Oasis hosted a series of pilot operations for drone delivery operations to ensure the highest aviation safety and security standards. This was done in cooperation with the DCAA and Keeta Drone, a pioneer in this field and the most well-known drone delivery platform in China. This is the company’s first venture outside the Greater China region.

Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi, Director General of DCAA, said: “Drone delivery will reach 33% of Dubai by 2030, positioning the emirate as a pioneer in smart mobility. We will continue our pioneering role in creating new opportunities by regulating and operating drones and paving the way for the introduction of various emerging and promising technologies in the field of aviation in cooperation with government and private entities, and applying the best international practices to ensure the safety of air operations and using the latest technologies to enhance the efficiency of advanced logistics services.”

Dr. Yinian Mao, VP of Meituan and President of Keeta Drone, the overseas arm of the drone delivery unit of Meituan, a leading tech-driven retail company in China, said: “Our venture in the Middle East aligns with the parent company’s growth strategy. We are excited to have an ideal partner such as Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority that offers businesses and investors three economic zones of choice to ensure the right platform to establish and grow in this region. Through our presence in Dubai Silicon Oasis, we are keen to bring drone delivery solutions to its community and look forward to expanding the initiative across Dubai, and the wider region.”

The launch was also attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State For Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department; and several senior officials.