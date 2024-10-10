CAA extends E-Gates project deadline, sparks concerns of favoritism

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has extended the tender date for the installation of e-gates at major airports for the third time, raising concerns over alleged favoritism in awarding the project, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The deadline which was originally set for August 10, first moved to October 15 and now has been extended to October 25, 2024.

The e-gates project, valued at over Rs 2 billion, is aimed at speeding up immigration processes at major airports in Pakistan.

Sources suggest that the extension is part of an effort to favor a preferred company for awarding the contract.

Initially overseen by the Commercial Directorate, the project has now been transferred to the Directorate of Engineering under the direction of the Director General (DG) of the Airports Authority.

With the installation of these e-gates, passengers can expect faster immigration processing, which will modernize airport operations.

Back in July this year, the PCAA announced its plans to install e-gates at different airports of the country to facilitate faster immigration processing for passengers.

The PCCA spokesperson stated that the e-gates will enable swift clearance, similar to international standards.

The spokesman said that initially, the e-gates will be installed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, and Islamabad International Airport.

The PCCA maintained that the passengers would scan their passports at e-gates, adding that the facility is aimed at reducing wait times and enhancing the overall travel experience.

The PCAA invited bids from technology companies to install the advanced gates, with a deadline of August 13 for submissions

However, the repeated delays have raised questions about transparency in the project’s management.