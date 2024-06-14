ECP contempt case against PTI founder, Fawad set for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rescheduled the hearing of the contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry for June 26, ARY News reported on Friday.

The contempt case, filed against Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using derogatory language against the ECP, will be heard by the Election Commission Bench. Evidence will be recorded against the PTI leaders on the scheduled date.

This development comes after a three-month hiatus in the case, which was previously stalled due to various reasons.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case on Jan 3, 2024.

The hearing of the contempt case was held in Adiala Jail – where the court currently holds the founder of PTI.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment, after which the hearing was adjourned till January 16.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.