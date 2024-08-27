ECP fixes contempt case against PTI founder, Fawad for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixed the hearing of the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP bench headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani will hear the contempt case on September 4. During the last hearing, Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the ECP and sought time to submit the reply.

The ECP contempt case was filed against PTI founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using derogatory language against the election watchdog.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the in the case on January 3, 2024.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly ‘lambasted’ the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

It may be noted here that on July 25, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared jail trial of Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case as null and void

The IHC bench comprises of Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz declared the jail trial of ECP and the Chief Election Commissioner contempt case against Fawad Chaudhry as void.

The bench abrogated entire proceedings of the jail trial in the election commission contempt case.

The court while hearing a petition of Fawad Chaudhry also annulled the indictment in Adiala jail and order of jail trial in the ECP contempt case.

The charge sheet of the election commission’s contempt would stand ineffective with the high court’s decision.