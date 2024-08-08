ECP issues schedule for LG polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The polling in the capital city will take place on September 29, according to the announced schedule. The ECP gave a four-day window for candidates to submit their nomination papers.

The initial list of candidates will be published on August 21, while the ECP will scrutinise the nomination papers from August 22 to 26.

As per the schedule, appeals against decisions to accept or reject the nomination papers can be filed from August 26 to 29.

The Appellate Tribunals will decide the appeals by September 3 and the final list will be published on September 4.

As per the ECP’s schedule, electoral symbols will be allotted on September 6.

