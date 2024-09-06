ECP rejects PTI pleas in intra-party election case

A 10-page decision was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, authored by Sindh’s member, Nisar Durrani.

PTI’s objection regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s jurisdiction in the intra-party elections was overruled in the verdict. Additionally, PTI’s request to delay the proceedings in the case was also struck down.

The plea to postpone action on intra-party elections until a decision on reserved seats was similarly turned down. The ECP in its verdict has advised PTI to approach the court for the return of documents taken from the party office.

The decision emphasized that under Section 208 of the Election Act 2017, it is the Commission’s responsibility to review legal requirements.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also highlighted its duty to examine the facts before issuing certificates under Section 209(3).

On April 8, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue the certificate of its intra-party election.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they came to the ECP office to obtain the certificate for the internal election conducted last month.

Expressing dismay over the delays in the issuance of the certificate, he said that parties who held elections after the PTI were issued certificates.