ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Oct 22

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the hearing for the PTI intra-party election case on October 22, delays in local body elections in Punjab and at the federal level, as well as a contempt case against the PTI founder.

Notices have already been issued to Barrister Gohar Ali, Rauf Hassan, Akbar S. Babar, and others in the PTI intra-party election case.

The Election Commission has summoned the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Secretary of Local Government Punjab, and the Federal Secretary of Interior regarding the delays in the local body elections in Punjab and Islamabad, respectively.

The contempt case against the PTI founder will also be heard on October 22.

In last hearing, the Election Commission sought responses from PTA and PTCL about the lack of video link facilities for the founder’s statement from Adiala Jail. His statement is scheduled to be recorded on October 22.