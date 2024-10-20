web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 20, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Oct 22

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the hearing for the PTI intra-party election case on October 22, delays in local body elections in Punjab and at the federal level, as well as a contempt case against the PTI founder.

Notices have already been issued to Barrister Gohar Ali, Rauf Hassan, Akbar S. Babar, and others in the PTI intra-party election case.

The Election Commission has summoned the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Secretary of Local Government Punjab, and the Federal Secretary of Interior regarding the delays in the local body elections in Punjab and Islamabad, respectively.

The contempt case against the PTI founder will also be heard on October 22.

In last hearing, the Election Commission sought responses from PTA and PTCL about the lack of video link facilities for the founder’s statement from Adiala Jail. His statement is scheduled to be recorded on October 22.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.