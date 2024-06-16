Eidul Adha 2024: Strict security ordered in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday ordered to make effective, strict and comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha, ARY News reported.

He said that the security on Eid should be made properly. Lanjar said that the code of conduct should be strictly implemented.

Stakeholders should be taken on board on security measures, he said adding that the implementation of Eidul-Azha 2024 Contingency Plan be ensured in letter and spirit.

The minister said that all registered welfare and social organisations, religious madrasas and other stakeholders should be made bound as per the code of conduct.

He said that security should be made extraordinary at all mosques, Imam Bargahs, Eid prayer places, and other open places. He also directed SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to perform well.

Eidul Adha

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.