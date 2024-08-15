’30pc cut in power tariff soon’

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Sindh Chapter Mahmood Baqi Moulvi said on Thursday that the coalition government is taking measures to reduce electricity prices by up to 30%.

In a statement, the former MNA said the move is expected to bring relief to the people and traders, and will also contribute to the country’s progress.

Maulvi stated that the government is working to decrease electricity tariffs, and good news regarding can be expected soon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the people are facing hardships due to high electricity bills and the government will take steps to give them ‘good news’ soon.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, PM Shehbaz said that the government will soon share good news with the nation regarding the reduction in electricity prices.

“We will present a five-year economic soon,” he said.

He said that currently electricity bills is the biggest concern of every household, adding that without reducing the electricity tariffs, Pakistan’s industry, agricutlture, and exports could not grow.

“The government is working day and night to resolve the issue,” he said assuring that in few days the government will give the nation a good news of significant cut in electricity tariffs.

PM Shehbaz also announced to address the nation in few days in which he would possibly present a five-year economic plan.