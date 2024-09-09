Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets U/A certificate after multiple cuts

The directorial debut of Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, titled ‘Emergency’, gets a U/A certificate from the Indian censor board with multiple cuts and added disclaimers.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’, which missed its release slate on September 6, due to a delay in getting a clearance certificate from the censor board, has reportedly got a U/A certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) now, however, with a few cuts, reported Indian media outlets.

According to the details, the censor board told the makers to edit out some scenes, and also add some disclaimers, before releasing the title in theatres.

“CBFC has asked filmmakers to give disclaimers on historical events depicted in the film,” the publication quoted a source.

It is worth mentioning here that the U/A certificate implies that ‘Emergency’ can be viewed by people of all age groups but under parental guidance.

Although the title has received a clearance certificate from CBFC, the release date for the historical biopic remains uncertain.

Notably, ‘Emergency’ is produced and directed by Ranaut herself, in her debut solo directorial, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.