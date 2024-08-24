Emergency measures imposed ahead of expected rains in Karachi

KARACHI: The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) in Karachi has declared an emergency in preparation for anticipated heavy rains, ARY News reported on Saturday.

To manage potential flood situations, a total of 1,288 personnel will be on duty, ensuring quick responses to any emergencies.

A CBC spokesperson highlighted that areas vulnerable to waterlogging have been identified for prompt drainage.

Heavy machinery will be deployed at key water collection points, and water bowsers with capacities of 1,000 and 3,000 gallons are on standby to aid in water removal operations.

Earlier, the Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from August 25 to 29 under the influence of low pressure in West Bengal.

The monsoon currents are likely to enter Karachi and other districts of Sindh in the next few days, according to the weather report.

This weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, the PMD said and added weather of Karachi will remain hot and cloudy for the next three days.

The temperature can reach the maximum level of 36 degrees Celsius in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Rain with wind and thundershowers is also expected in other districts of Sindh Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and other areas today.