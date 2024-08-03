‘The wound will never be filled…’: Emmad Irfani opens up on his son’s death

A-list model and actor Emmad Irfani opened up on the untimely death of his first-born son Zaviyaar and shared that acting had been helpful for him to heal and move on from the personal tragedy.

Reflecting on the tragedy, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor said, “I’ll just say, don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Emmad Irfani spoke about his son saying, “He was an angel sent from the heavens. He came for a very specific kind of purpose.”

“He wanted to tell me that make something out of yourself because before that I was just off the track, I was snowboarding through life. After becoming a father I really realized why I exist and I think that is the power of true unconditional love that you become a better person, you work on yourself because you realise that there are people dependent on you,” he noted.

“I think I’m not the same person as I was four years ago, my perspective changed,” Irfani maintained.

For the unversed, Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passed away in May last year, as confirmed by his close friend in a heart-wrenching update.

However, months after the demise, Irafni made his comeback to the small screen, starring in the mega project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

“Yes personal tragedy is a big setback, the wounds will never be filled; some wounds will always sting but you move on, that’s the only choice you have,” he said about his decision. “And work has been really therapeutic [in this regard], it has a healing power.”

On the work front, Irfani is currently being seen in the star-studded drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by A-list actors Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir. The Badar Mehmood directorial, written by Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.