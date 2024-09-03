Employee advised to quit instead of trying to get boss fired 

In a recent discussion on the Reddit forum Antiwork, users unanimously advised an employee seeking tips to get their boss fired to simply quit their job instead.

The employee had asked if there was a way to fire a bad boss, suggesting potentially unethical tactics like tricking them into making a mistake and documenting it.

However, Redditors pointed out that using such tactics was not only wrong but also indicated that the boss might not be the real problem.

Many users echoed the sentiment, saying that if the employee had to resort to trickery, it was likely a personal issue rather than a genuine concern about the boss’s performance.

“Sounds like you just dislike your boss lol,” said one. “If you have to TRICK him into doing something wrong, he obviously hasn’t been doing anything wrong (except maybe hurting your feelings or making you jealous). just quit lol, trying to get someone fired is just plain sad.”

The discussion highlighted the risks of trying to get rid of a boss, with several users sharing stories of people who had faced retaliation or even gotten fired themselves after attempting to take action against their supervisors.

The overwhelming advice from the Reddit community was to prioritize one’s own well-being and find a new job rather than trying to manipulate or sabotage one’s boss.