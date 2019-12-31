All of 2019’s celebrity weddings

2019 was the year of celebrity weddings with plenty of celebrities walking down the aisle and saying I do.

Chances are bright that Instagram was flooded with celebrity wedding pictures this year as many of our local stars decided to make things official.

Here’s a rundown of who’s tied the knot this year—while we wait for news of weddings from engaged couples, including Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly and Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir.

Iman Aly and Babar Bhatti

Model Iman Aly tied the knot with Babar Bhatti in February in an intimate affair attended by friends and family in Lahore. The couple danced their hearts out on their mehndi and enjoyed their wedding festivities to the fullest

Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo

Cricketer Hassan Ali got married to Dubai-based Indian girl in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai this August. The bride went for an Indian look and donned a stunning fuchsia lehenga with a red-coloured dupatta. Ali opted for a black-grey coloured sherwani with a turban. Their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures taken outside Burj Al Arab took the internet by storm.

Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq

Cricketer Imad Wasim also got hitched in the same month to British-Pakistani Sannia Ashfaq in an intimate Nikkah ceremony held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. This was followed by an elegant valima reception which was quite a grand affair, attended by renowned personalities, celebs and cricketers. The bride glistening in a traditional red and ivory ensemble.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar

The couple’s wedding announcement in August took everyone by surprise and they became the talk of the town. Hamza married his long-time friend Naimal Khawar in an intimate Nikkah ceremony held at Monal restaurant, Islamabad. The bride donned a traditional look in a champagne gold lehnga and simple makeup. This was followed by an elegant reception where the couple held hands throughout. The actress stunned in a white gown while Hamza complemented her in a black shalwar kameez with a matching waistcoat.

Mira Sethi and Bilal Siddiqi

Actress and writer Mira Sethi said I do to fiance Bilal Siddiqui in San Franciso in November, almost a year after her engagement. She opted to do her own hair and makeup on her wedding as she stunned in a maroon blouse and pants on her special occasion. The couple had their events in Pakistan as well, a day-time nikkah ceremony, Shendi and reception with family and friends from the showbiz industry gracing her wedding festivities.

Sanam Chauhdry and Somee Chauhan

Actress Sanam Chaudhry tied the knot with singer Somee Chohan in an intimate nikkah ceremony in November. She simple yet stunning bride on the occasion, dressed in a maroon lehenga with a net dupatta. The newly-weds shared pictures from their happy occasion giving everyone major couple goals!

Ali Xeeshan and Myrah Khan

Designer Ali Xeeshan, known for his elaborate bridal wear, married Myrah Khan in a ceremony in Islamabad in November. Ali wore an off-white sherwani to mark the festive occasion while his wife Myrah Khan stunned in a blush pink and gold wedding wear with statement jewelry. The couple happily danced on their big day as celebrities and family cheered them on.

Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas got hitched to Hamza Kardar in a stunning nikkah ceremony in Lahore. The couple’s week-long November wedding was super fun and a grand affair. It started off with a mayun, followed by a shendi where Zainabcarried her love for the game of cricket she entered the venue surrounded by bats. Their reception was graced by renowned personalities who congratulated the bride and groom for beginning a new chapter in life.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

Theirs was the most-anticipated wedding of the year especially after their public proposal at an award show earlier this year went viral. After a simple mayun, the couple shook a leg at their colorful and fun mehndi where their celebrity friends joined them. They got married in a beautiful day-time wedding ceremony on December 28. Iqra stunned in a Nomi Ansari all-red bridal dress that bore a close resemblance to what Priyanka Chopra wore at her wedding. Their loved-up reception pictures released recently have given another reason to fans to adore the newly-weds.

