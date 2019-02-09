FAISALABAD: Punjab police on Saturday arrested two people including a milkman for allegedly raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to police, the dead body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered from a factory in Awami Street area of Faisalabad. Medico-legal examination revealed that the girl was brutally raped before being murdered.

The girl’s father told ARY News that his daughter went missing at around 1PM on Friday upon which they approached the police which recovered the girl’s body from the factory after an hours-long search operation.

The police later arrested a milkman and his accomplice nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly committing the heinous crime.

The incident is the latest in several child abuse cases in the country. Last year, the whole country was shaken by rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Punjab province’s Kasur.

Kidnapped on January 4 and found from a garbage heap on January 9, Zainab’s autopsy report suggested that the minor was sexually assaulted before being strangulated to death.

On January 21, the Supreme Court gave three days’ time to a joint investigation team formed to probe the rape and murder of Zainab to track down the culprit.

The JIT arrested the culprit named Imran Arshad on January 23 after the DNA proved that he was behind the rape and murder of Zainab and at least eight other girls from Kasur.

He was was executed in the presence of Zainab’s father, Muhammad Amin Ansari and her uncle in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison last year in October.

