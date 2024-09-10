England name squad for Test series against Pakistan

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 17-member squad for the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

England red-ball captain Ben Stokes has been included in the squad amid his recovery following a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

As many as eight players from the squad including Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Stokes are set to travel to Pakistan following the 3-0 Test series victory in 2022.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut in Karachi during the last Pakistan tour in December 2022, will be aiming to add to his four Test caps.

Brydon Carse and Jordan Cox are two uncapped players while spinners Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach made a return to the England Test squad, according to the ECB.

“The venues for the three-match series are yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board later this week,” it said in a statement.

England are scheduled to play the first Test in Multan from October 7, followed by matches at Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, fast bowler Mark Wood was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan due to an elbow injury.

According to the ECB, Mark Wood will miss England’s upcoming winter Test tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December and he aims to return to full fitness by early 2025.

England Men’s Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.