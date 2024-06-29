‘Enough is enough’: PA speaker forms ‘ethics committee’

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan, has formed “ethics committee” to address the use of indecent language during assembly sessions.

“Today, I am introducing a new ethics committee to rectify the distasteful behaviour that marred proceedings under the previous administration,” he said while talking to media.

“This committee will investigate instances where derogatory language has been used in the Punjab Assembly and will propose appropriate sanctions based on its findings,” he further asserted.

PA speaker said that ethics committee will comprise representatives from all parliamentary factions.

“I made every effort to maintain order in the House, and in the absence of compliance, I have taken the step to form this committee,” he added.

Earlier, the PA speaker has barred 11 opposition members from attending the next 15 sittings of the house for resorting to “disorderly behaviour” during the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The suspended MPAs, belonging to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council, are Zulfikar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Atif, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mahmood, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ejaz Shafi, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Amir, Osama Asghar Ali Gujjar and Asad Abbas.

They had used non-parliamentary and abusive language against the chief minister during her speech at conclusion of the budget approval process.