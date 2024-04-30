Erling Haaland now playable character in Clash of Clans

Football superstar Erling Haaland arrived at the brand new season of Clash of Clans that is set to begin in May.

The Manchester City striker will debut as the Barbarian King after he collaborated with the Clash of Clans.

The Norwegian footballer is named Barbarian King Erling Haaland in the gameplay and will be a playable character.

In his gameplay video, Haaland’s character is seen striking down defenses, kicking a grenade just like a football as his animations mimic his real-life moves.

It is pertinent to mention that the Manchester City striker’s Barbarian King is the first in the game to be actually based on a real person.

The Haaland season will begin on May 1 and will run through May 31 in which players will earn rewards like potions and ore, along with a place on the leaderboards by taking down his animation on the battlefield.

Read more: Call of Duty now lets you play as a dinosaur in MW3, Warzone

In this regard, Clash of Clans General Manager Stuart McGaw said: “When we heard Erling Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario.”

Haaland is also a huge fan of the game and has been playing it since his childhood.

“I think I was around 10 when I discovered Clash. Me and my friends started playing, we’ve had a lot of fun together. I’ve been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool,” he said.