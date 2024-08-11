Excise dept hands over Karachi property tax record to Local Govt

KARACHI: Sindh’s excise department has handed over the property tax record to the local government bodies, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The excise dept has in the first phase handed over the property tax record of all its divisions in Karachi to local councils.

The department will transfer its record of nine districts of Hyderabad in the next phase.

Sindh excise department will step by step shift its record of Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur divisions to local council bodies.

Sindh’s secretary excise Muhammad Saleem Rajput has issued the notification to this effect.

“The property tax collection staff will assist in field activities. The employees will also extend help in motor vehicle tax inspection and anti-narcotics crackdown,” the order read.

According to the notification, 23 excise divisions names have been changed as ‘regions and towns’.

Sindh’s excise and taxation minister Sharjeel Memon has said that the re-organization will boost performance of the department.

He stated that the recovery of the motor vehicle tax and the anti-narcotics patrolling will enhance soon. He said that action against drugs will increase in every nook and corner of the city.