Six workers died in factory boiler explosion in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: At least six workers died when a boiler exploded in a factory in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident occurred on December 16 in a tyre oil extraction factory located on Narowal Road.

A boiler in the factory exploded when workers were busy with their work, leaving one dead on the spot while seven others were seriously injured.

The Rescue 1122 service shifted the dead and injured workers to the hospital where during the treatment five more workers succumbed to severe burn injuries after being admitted for 5 days, taking the death toll to six.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth said that the black oil was extracted by burning tyres in the illegal factory.

Authorities have suspended the Assistant Enforcement Inspector Safdar and district muharar Muhammad Asghar for their negligence and failure to take action against the illegal factory.

Earlier, a similar case was reported in Karachi where Two persons were killed after a factory in Port Qasim caught fire following a boiler explosion.

The explosion led to an immediate outbreak of fire within the factory, trapping the workers inside the facility.

These incidents aptly describe the state of affairs Pakistan’s labor class seems to be in. May 1st is marked throughout most countries of the world as a universal day in recognition of labor’s rights and their arduous tasks. Be it factory workers, painters, carpenters, miners or various other daily wage earners, the going has not been good for the lot.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, stressed upon the wealthy, businessmen, investors and industrialists to prioritise improving the conditions of the workers.