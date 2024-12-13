Faiz Hameed provided evidences against PTI founder: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda claimed that former Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed has provided evidence, including devices, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Senator Faisla Vawda said, “The troubles for the PTI founder and his associates are going to be increased as Faiz Hameed has handed over crucial evidence, including devices, against them.”

Faisal Vawda said that Faiz Hameed’s trial has deflated the Imran Khan-led party’s call for civil disobedience. “If Faiz Hameed’s trial had not taken place, the PTI founder, his wife, and associates would not have faced these challenges,” he added.

The former minister said that he would not be surprised if the PTI founder faces a military trial. He added that investigations against Faiz Hameed for other offenses are still ongoing.

The independent senator also claimed that the PTI is planning to launch a new social media campaign. He said that the PTI with the campaign would try to garner public sympathy and shift the narrative in their favor by portraying situation in Syria and the prisoners there as Pakistanis.

Senator Faisal Vawda urged the government to engage in talks with PTI and find a resolution. “Nawaz Sharif is heading the ruling party but he is not making any statements (for talks),” he added while appreciating Imran Khan’s willingness to negotiate.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said both the PTI founder Imran Khan and Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed were partners in key political manoeuvres.

Read more: Faiz Hameed indicted on charges of political activities, violations of Official Secret Act

“Faiz Hameed played a crucial role in bringing the PTI founder to power,” Khawaja Asif claimed while talking to journalists outside the Parliament House.

Khawaja Asif said the fate of PTI founder’s military trial will be decided by the law, adding that several civilians were subjected to military trials during PTI’s government tenure.

He further noted that the ‘partnership’ between PTI founder Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed began before the 2018 elections and continued afterward, including during the events of May 9.