Faiz Hameed to be indicted within 5 or 7 days, claims Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed that former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan (DG ISI) Faiz Hameed is likely to face indictment within the next few days, ARY News reported.

During ARY News’ program “Aitraaz Hai,” Faisal Vawda stated that the announcement of a civil disobedience call by PTI founder Imran Khan for December 14 is linked to news about Faiz Hameed.

He asserted that, “Imran Khan anticipates news about Faiz Hameed to surface soon, but I am telling you it will come even before December 14.”

Faisal Vawda expressed that holding influential figures accountable would set a positive precedent. He suggested that if Faiz Hameed provides evidence against Imran Khan, it could lead to severe consequences for the PTI founder.

The senator also speculated about the possibility of Imran Khan facing a military court trial, emphasising that he wouldn’t be surprised if Faiz Hameed receives a court-martial and punishment.

Vawda claimed that Imran Khan no longer manages his own Twitter account, alleging it is handled by someone else. He further added that individuals like Qasim Suri and Hammad Azhar are turning against Khan, with Suri allegedly calling him “insane.”

In his interview, Vawda showered praised for Bilawal Bhutto, describing him as “untainted” despite allegations against his party. He emphasised Bilawal’s political maturity, stating that his family’s sacrifices for democracy qualify him as a strong candidate for the position of prime minister of Pakistan.

Raising concerns over Bushra Bibi’s activities, Vawda questioned the legitimacy of a Rs10 million cheque issued by her. He accused that during Imran Khan’s tenure, such cheques were often linked to a “gang” benefiting from them.

Vawda concluded by reiterating his commitment to safeguarding Imran Khan, asserting that the PTI founder never personally engaged in corruption, but others misused his name for such acts.

On November 28, 2024, Faisal Vawda had predicted an imminent ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as authorities pledged strict punishment for the PTI workers detained during the November 24 Islamabad protest.