Not Vaani Kapoor, Fawad Khan to make his Bollywood comeback with THIS actor

Contrary to the previous reports, Pakistani cinema heartthrob Fawad Khan is not making his Bollywood comeback opposite Vaani Kapoor.

For the unversed, it was reported earlier this year that Fawad Khan is set for a Bollywood comeback after eight long years and will share the screen with Vaani Kapoor, in a yet-to-be-titled rom-com flick, which will be filmed entirely in the UK. The exclusive report of an Indian entertainment magazine suggested that he would essay a UK-based chef in the title, directed by Aarti Bagdi.

However, as per the recent development, the ‘Khoobsurat’ star will be paired opposite the Indian TV actor, of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ fame, Ridhi Dogra, for the comeback movie, confirmed the sources.

“The two will be cast in a romcom drama; the supporting actors are yet to be cast,” shared the insider, adding that the film is at a very nascent stage. “The paperwork was only recently completed, and the duo have been cast as romantic interests. The director’s name is still kept under wraps.”

Moreover, the source also disclosed that the yet-to-be-titled project will go on the floors towards the end of this year, and will be filmed completely outside of India, at multiple locations in New York (US) and London (UK).

The film is planned for release towards the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Notably, Fawad Khan’s last Bollywood outing was in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016), before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra gained recognition with her latest film appearances in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Tiger 3’.