Fazalur Rehman decries ‘burden’ of taxes in budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the burden of taxes has been imposed on salaried persons as well as businessmen in the budget, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor during the budget debate, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the government demands taxes from the citizens but is not ready to give their rights.

He said that everything would be fine when the ‘interference’ in politics ends. Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the country is currently being ruled by a minority as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal governments ‘lacks’ a majority in the parliament.

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not part of the coalition government hence the PML-N lacks the majority,” the JUI-F chief added

Speaking on the vision Azm-e-Istehkam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it will further destabilise the county.

“Azm-e-Istehkam will not bring stability rather instability,” he added.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the people were asked to vacate the area for the operation and the tribal women who migrated back to their areas were sent to the deserts.

Earlier on Monday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the newly announced counterterrorism operation called Azm-e-Istehkam a ‘destabilising initiative’ that will further weaken Pakistan

Addressing a press conference here, the senior politician said that this is not Operation Azm-e-Istehkam but rather operation “Adm-e-Istehkam”, which he believes will make Pakistan even more weaken.

Fazalur Rehman stressed the equality of all citizens under the same national identity, asserting, “Our history is about fighting against slavery. Did we achieve Pakistan to be the slaves?”

He regretted that the state had almost no writ in the country, adding that the armed militant groups were carrying out operations in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.