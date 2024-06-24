Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to weaken Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman

QUETTA: JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday termed the newly announced counterterrorism operation called Azm-e-Istehkam a ‘destabilising initiative’ that will further weaken Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior politician said that this is not Operation Azm-e-Istehkam but rather operation “Adm-e-Istehkam”, which he believes will make Pakistan even more weaken.

Fazlur Rehman stressed the equality of all citizens under the same national identity, asserting, “Our history is about fighting against slavery. Did we achieve Pakistan to be the slaves?”

He regretted that the state had almost no writ in the country, adding that the armed militant groups were carrying out operations in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He also castigated the ‘one-sided decision’ for launching another operation, asserting: “What is the Apex Committee? Democracy and Parliament have lost their case”.

The JUI-F chief emphasised the need for a new approach to ensure Pakistan’s stability and security. He also expressed concern over the growing divide between the people and the state, saying the government is treating its citizens as enemies.

Fazal announced that his party will launch a movement for the protection of Pakistan, which he said is facing internal and external threats. He also called for unity among political parties, saying they should put aside their differences and work together for the country’s survival.

The presser came after a meeting of the Central Apex Committee of National Action Plan, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Read More: Khawaja Asif slams opposition for refusing to back Operation Azm-e-Istekham

“The prime minister approved a reinvigorated and re-energised nati­o­nal counterterrorism campaign thro­ugh the launching of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, with the consensus of all stakeholders including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.