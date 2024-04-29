Fazlur Rehman questions ‘legitimacy’ of current parliament in first NA speech

ISLAMABAD: In his first speech on National Assembly (NA) floor after elections 2024, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday questioned the ‘legitimacy’ of the incumbent parliament, saying that they have compromised on principles and “sold the democracy”, ARY News reported.

Expressing concerns over state of representation in Pakistan, Fazlur Rehman asked is this really a people’s representative parliament. “Governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decided who would be the Prime Minister,” he alleged.

“How long will we continue to compromise? How long will we seek help from external forces for being elected as a lawmaker,” Maulana Fazl questioned.

He noted that rigging took place in the 2018 elections, against which the public mobilized and achieved success. The rigging in the 2024 elections, he said, is even more shameful, as it resulted in bringing fake representatives into power.

Fazl alleged that general elections in 2018 were rigged and the same drama was repeated in the February 8 elections. “How can our conscience be clear when sitting in this assembly, as both the losers and winners are not satisfied.”

He also expressed frustration over the legislative process, claiming that lawmakers seem powerless to enact laws independently, raising concerns about accountability in a country marred by insecurity.

The JUI-F chief alleged that the current assemblies were “sold off,” with individuals lacking allegiance to Pakistan’s founding ideology occupying seats of power.

He also castigated the incumbent government’s economic policies, holding them responsible for the country’s financial woes. “India is dreaming of becoming a superpower, while we are begging to avoid bankruptcy. Who is responsible for this?”

“There are powers behind the walls controlling us, and they make decisions while we are just puppets,” He claimed.

Fazlur Rehman noted that every single child in Pakistan is burdened with a debt of Rs2-3 lakh. “We have made our country a victim of stagnation, such nations cannot progress,” he added.

Furthermore, he also advocated for allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gatherings, emphasising the importance of democratic rights.

He also announced holding ‘million march’ in Karachi and Peshawar on May 2 and May 9, respectively. He also warned authorities against stopping them, saying that they will invite trouble for themselves. “The people’s flood cannot be stopped, and those who try will face the consequences.”