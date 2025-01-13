FBR to buy over 1000 new cars for officers 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) all set to purchase 1,010 cars, each with a 1200cc engine, for officers at a staggering cost of Rs 3 billion, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FBR has made an upfront payment of Rs 3 billion for the vehicles, with the remaining amount to be paid in installments.

According to the Letter of Intent, the delivery of the vehicles is expected to take place from January to May, with 75 cars to be delivered in January, 200 in February, 225 in March, 250 in April, and 260 in May.

Moreover, the FBR has purchased these luxury cars from a company, despite facing a revenue shortfall of Rs. 386 billion.

Earlier, the Punjab government has decided to buy luxury vehicles for PML-N parliamentary secretaries.

According to sources, the vehicles will be purchased at a whopping cost of Rs. 61.2475 million, with 76 cars to be bought in total.

Sources said that 22 cars will be purchased for parliamentary secretaries at a cost of Rs. 22-29 million each, while 15 cars will be bought for the S&GAD department at a cost of Rs. 9.96 million each.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab had requested the purchase of 76 cars, sources added.

Prior to this, the Sindh government decided to buy new vehicles worth Rs2 billion for assistant commissioners.

READ: Court bars Sindh govt from purchasing 138 SUVs for ACs

Sindh’s general administration department penned a letter to the finance department for the release of Rs2 bln for buying new double cabin vehicles for 138 assistant commissioners.

The administration stated the assistant commissioners will use the new vehicle for their day-to-day office work.

However, later Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the provincial government to purchase 138 double-cabin vehicles for ACs.