Traders encircle FBR team in protest, refuse to pay ‘advance tax’

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team faced opposition and was surrounded by traders as it visited a Lahore market to collect advance tax under the Tajir Dost Scheme, ARY News reported.

went to a market in Lahore to collect advance tax under the Tajir Dost Scheme, they were besieged by vendors, according to ARY News.

The FBR team was threatened to leave the market by the shopkeepers, who categorically refused to pay the tax. According to the details, the FBR team attempted to collect an advance tax of Rs. 1,000 from each of the traders but encountered opposition.

The traders warned the FBR team that they would not pay even a single rupee and told them to leave the market or face the consequences.

This incident occurred a few days after notices were issued to traders in different cities of Pakistan.

It may be noted here that in a move to bring local traders under the ambit of taxation, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently launched ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’, which has been rejected by the traders’ community in Pakistan.

Read More: Tajir Dost Scheme will not be rolled back: FBR chairman

Businessman community in the country has voiced discontent, stating that the scheme’s introduction was “completely inappropriate” and deviates from established procedures.

Economist Dr. Khaqan Najeeb shared his insights during an interview on ARY News’ program, stating that a similar initiative was proposed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz but was met with strong opposition from traders, leading to widespread strikes nationwide.

He added that the currently ruling government is attempting a similar approach, which has raised eyebrows among the business community.