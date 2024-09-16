web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Fee update for new Pakistani passport – September 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In order to travel to other countries, a valid passport is the basic requirement otherwise the passenger are not allowed to take flights.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports issues passports to Pakistani citizens after verifying their documents and collecting the required fees.

A passport not only serves as proof of identity abroad but also ensures diplomatic protection by Pakistan’s representatives in foreign countries.

Where to apply for a new passport

Applicants can visit any nearby passport office to submit their application for a new passport.

Normal and Urgent Passport Fee in Pakistan

Updated Passport Fees (September 2024)

36-page passport (5-year validity):

  • Normal: Rs 4,500
  • Urgent: Rs 7,500

36-page passport (10-year validity):

  • Normal: Rs 6,700
  • Urgent: Rs 11,200

72-page passport (5-year validity):

  • Normal: Rs 8,200
  • Urgent: Rs 13,500

100-page passport (10-year validity):

  • Normal: Rs 12,400
  • Urgent: Rs 20,200

This fee structure remains unchanged as of September 2024.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.