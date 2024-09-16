Fee update for new Pakistani passport – September 2024

KARACHI: In order to travel to other countries, a valid passport is the basic requirement otherwise the passenger are not allowed to take flights.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports issues passports to Pakistani citizens after verifying their documents and collecting the required fees.

A passport not only serves as proof of identity abroad but also ensures diplomatic protection by Pakistan’s representatives in foreign countries.

Where to apply for a new passport

Applicants can visit any nearby passport office to submit their application for a new passport.

Normal and Urgent Passport Fee in Pakistan

Updated Passport Fees (September 2024)

36-page passport (5-year validity):

Normal: Rs 4,500

Urgent: Rs 7,500

36-page passport (10-year validity):

Normal: Rs 6,700

Urgent: Rs 11,200

72-page passport (5-year validity):

Normal: Rs 8,200

Urgent: Rs 13,500

100-page passport (10-year validity):

Normal: Rs 12,400

Urgent: Rs 20,200

This fee structure remains unchanged as of September 2024.