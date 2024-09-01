web analytics
FIA issues notice to 8 housing societies in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued notices to eight private housing societies in Lahore for using the name and logo of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) without permission, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to an FIA spokesperson, these eight housing societies unlawfully employed WAPDA’s branding to market and sell plots in Lahore.

The FIA has requested detailed information about these societies from the Joint Registrar of the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society.

The agency has made it clear that legal action will be taken against any housing society found selling plots under the guise of being affiliated with government institutions without proper authorization.

