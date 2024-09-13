FIA to probe threatening posts from PTI founder’s X account: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Atta Tarar on Friday said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will probe into the ‘threatening’ posts and handling of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s social media accounts, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Atta Tarar said that Imran Khan’s social media accounts are being ‘used’ to create chaos and anarchy in the country, as well as undermining national security.

“He (Imran Khan) should be ashamed of undermining national security, inciting people to anarchy and committing sedition,” Atta Tarar said.

The minister said the message posted on social media from the account of the PTI founder was tantamount to sedition, and creating an anarchy in the country.

He said Imran Khan in the post once again related himself with Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, but he seemed to be elusive about the current situation in Bangladesh where the latter’s statues were demolished by the people after realising the truth about history.

He said that the FIA decided to investigate into the handling of the social media accounts of the incarcerated PTI founder.

“It would be ascertained who is the handler of his social media accounts, and whether such posts are being made on his behest or it is done on directives of someone else,” Atta Tarar said.

He said a botched attempt was also made to conspire against the sitting chief justice and heads of other institutions. “Through these posts, he (Imran Khan) tried to mobilise the people against two major state institutions,” the minister added.

Speaking on jail facilities being provided to Imran Khan, Atta Tarar said that the PTI founder has all the facilities ‘like a presidential suite’ in the jail, but yet he still resorted to attacking the state institutions.

“Nobody would be allowed to attack the state institutions at any cost,” he added.

Read more: FIA seeks access to PTI founder over ‘controversial’ social media posts

Earlier, the FIA Cybercrime Cell penned down a letter to the authorities seeking access to the incarcerated PTI founder to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his social media X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.