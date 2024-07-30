Fire breaks out in private ward of Dow Ojha Hospital

KARACHI: A fire broke out in the private ward of Dow Ojha Hospital due to short-circuit, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue sources.

As per details, a fire erupted in the private ward of Dow Ojha located near Karachi’s Safoora Goth area.

Following the fire, the administration evacuated patients and attendants from the ward. Meanwhile, a fire brigade vehicle arrived and control the fire.

Rescue teams have moved a burnt bed outside the hospital premises. According to rescue sources, the fire was caused by a short circuit on the ground floor.

Read more: Seven injured in fire at Karachi’s govt hospital

Earlier in February, seven persons sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in the emergency centre of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.

As per reports, four people are critically injured with two of them being 100 percent burnt.

According to Bomb Disposal Squad, a short circuit triggered the fire in the emergency ward of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad situated in a densely populated area of Karachi.

The injured persons were rushed to another hospital. The smoke filled the entire hospital, causing inconvenience for the patients and attendants.