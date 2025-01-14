Fitna Al Khawarij’s online recruitment network uncovered in Punjab

LAHORE: Authorities have uncovered an online recruitment campaign targeting youth in Punjab by the banned organisation Fitna Al-Khawarij, ARY News reported.

According to reports, law enforcement agencies have arrested six individuals involved in the recruitment process. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended six individuals facilitating recruitment for the outlawed group.

A CTD report revealed that timely action by law enforcement thwarted the Fitna Al-Khawarij’s efforts. A comprehensive report on the banned group has also been sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The report highlighted that recruitment activities were carried out in various cities, including Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, and Sargodha. The banned Fitna Al-Khawarij aimed to establish local facilitators in the province.

The arrested individuals are between 16 and 23 years old. The CTD successfully disrupted the online Fitna Al-Khawarij recruitment network through cyber patrolling and intelligence-based operations. Efforts to monitor anti-state elements have intensified, with authorities enhancing surveillance during cyber patrolling.

Officials further stated that algorithms used to reach social media users are being identified for better tracking and prevention of such activities.

Earlier on January 9, 2025, Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists abducted 17 unarmed civilian workers in the Kabal Khel area of Lakki Marwat district.

According to sources, the workers were taken hostage for extortion, after the assailants also set fire to a vehicle of a local contractor.

Authorities have condemned the act, stressing that such crimes against Pakistan and its citizens have no connection to religion or Islamic values.

Security forces launched an operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij, successfully rescued eight of the kidnapped workers.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will face justice,” affirmed security officials.

Similarly, in a joint intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Lakki Marwat, three dangerous terrorists were killed, CTD informed.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation took place within the jurisdiction of Gumbela Police Station near Malang Adda on Tajori Road Canal.

During the operation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the law enforcers and the terrorists that lasted for approximately half an hour. After the firing ceased, a search operation was launched and three of the terrorists were found dead, while their accomplices managed to escape. The police personnel remained unharmed during the exchange of fire.