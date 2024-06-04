web analytics
Foreign embassy official booked in policeman accident case in Islamabad

Islamabad police registered a case against an official from a foreign embassy, who allegedly ran over a police constable at Shahra-e-Dastoor, in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The case was registered on the complaint of a traffic policeman at the Secretariat police station.

According to FIR, a speeding car, driven by a third secretary of a foreign embassy in Islamabad, hit a motorcycle-riding policeman at Shahra-e-Dastoor.

As a result, cop Amir Dad sustained injuries, who was rushed to the hospital.

Last month, a tragic collision between a truck and a passenger van was reported at Multan-Mianwali road that claimed lives of 11 people while 15 others sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials reported that the 11 deceased included a total of five men, three women, two children, and one girl.

More than 15 individuals sustained serious injuries in the collision between a truck and a passenger van traveling from the opposite direction.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were promptly shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention.

The passengers in the van, who belonged to Multan’s Laar area, were traveling to meet relatives when the accident occurred.

Rescue officials confirmed that all the deceased and injured were members of the same family.

