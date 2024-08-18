Four dead as bus plunges into ravine in Mardan

MARDAN: In a tragic incident, a bus plunged into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuring nine others near Sangao, Mardan, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the bus was traveling from Buner to Katlang when it fell into the ravine, killing two people on the spot.

Eleven people were injured in the accident, whereas two of them succumbed to their injuries later, increasing the death toll to four. Rescue efforts are underway, and the injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Earlier, at least 13 people, mostly women and children, were killed and another four injured after a passenger jeep plunged into the icy Neelum River in the upper belt of Neelum Valley.

READ MORE: 13 killed as jeep plunges into Neelum river

The accident occurred at around 11am when a jeep skidded off the highway and plunged into Neelum River. The deceased included four women and three children.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue officials immediately reached the site of the accident and started rescue operation.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to a morgue for medico-legal procedures and the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.