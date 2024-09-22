web analytics
Freight train engine failure disrupts operations

KHANPUR: The engine of a freight train traveling from Lahore to Karachi has failed near City Gate, leading to the suspension of train movement on the down track, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the disruption due to engine failure has affected the schedule of passenger trains for about two hours.

Passenger trains, including the Farida Express, were halted at Jeeth Bhatta station, and the Karachi-bound Bahauddin Zakaria Express was stopped at Liaqatpur station.

The Railway Authority has stated that an alternative engine is being sourced from Mongolia to replace the faulty one and facilitate the departure of affected trains to their destinations.

