‘CM Gandapur denied watching PTI founder’s messages to call off gathering’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently postponed its much-anticipated public gathering in Islamabad on August 22 and now it has emerged that there were back-door contacts between the party and the federal government over the issue, ARY News reported citing sources.

The federal government was in contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur for the postponement of the public gathering, sources said.

They said that various circles had contacted Ali Amin Gandapur to postpone the PTI rally, but after his refusal, contacts were made with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali and Azam Swati.

The sources privy to the development said that CM Ali Amin Gandapur categorically denied postponing the gathering and was even offered to listen and watch the audio and video messages of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“Ali Amin Gandapur refused to see Imran Khan’s messages,” the sources said. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM also set conditions, saying that PTI’s founder should be released from jail and brought forward or contacted via video.

The sources said Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that he would not even meet the PTI founder in jail over the postponement of the public gathering. They added that there has been no meeting between Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder for over 25 days.

“Ali Amin Gandapur also clarified that he has no authority to postpone the gathering and will act on whatever orders are given by Imran Khan,” the sources said.

Earlier on August 22, the PTI announced to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol on the same day after the Islamabad administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

As per details, the announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.

However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC has also been handed over to PTI leaders.