Gambhir ‘upset’ after ‘well-wishers’ urged Rohit Sharma to not retire

India captain Rohit Sharma was on the verge of announcing his retirement from Test cricket after the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, some “well-wishers” from the outside persuaded him to reconsider his decision. This development has reportedly caused tension between Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was not pleased with the captain’s change of decision.

Rohit’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was underwhelming, scoring only 31 runs in five innings, leading to six consecutive defeats as captain. Despite this, he opted out of the final Test in Sydney, citing his poor form, but assured fans that he would continue playing Test cricket.

Gambhir’s statement on Rohit’s participation in the final Test raised eyebrows, and the captain’s indifferent conduct during the team’s final training session hinted at underlying issues between the two.

The relationship between Gambhir and Rohit appears strained, with disagreements on team selection and match-day decisions. Despite this, they will need to work together for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. With Rohit having already retired from T20Is, his future in the ODI format remains uncertain beyond this tournament.