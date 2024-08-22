Gold prices in Pakistan hit another high

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to move upward on Thursday, hitting a fresh peak despite a downward trend in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs800, clocking in at Rs261,800, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,451 after it registered an increase of Rs686.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

A day earlier, gold price reached Rs261,000 after it accumulated Rs300.

Internationally, th price of yellow metal was settled at $2,504 per ounce after declining $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, spot gold fell 1% to $2,336.76 per ounce by 17:45 GMT. It had hit its highest level since April 22 on Friday.

U.S. gold futures settled 1.3% lower at $2,343.

Platinum rose above the key level of $1,000 per ounce to a near one-year high. It was up 0.6% at $1,000.55 per ounce.