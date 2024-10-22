Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – October 22, 2024

LAHORE: The price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia saw a slight decrease on Tuesday, now priced at 3,822 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per tola.

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently being sold for SAR 3,280, while the price for an ounce of gold stands at SAR 10,203.

It’s important to note that gold prices fluctuate frequently worldwide, including in Saudi Arabia. As a result, there may be variations in the reported prices, as the last update was recorded at 10:16 AM on October 22, 2024.