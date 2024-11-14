Governor demands declaration of smog emergency in Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab has blasted the provincial government’s strategy to address smog problem in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sardar Saleem Haider has demanded an immediate declaration of smog emergency in Punjab.

“We are allies in Punjab and in federal government, but it doesn’t mean we keep silence,” governor said. “We are criticizing the government of Punjab in love,” Saleem Haider said.

He said smog will not end with ban on barbecue and closing educational institutions and parks. He demanded immediate declaration of smog emergency in the province.

“The government has all data about air pollution at hand,” he said. “What is the reason Karachi has been ranked 10th and Lahore on top of the list in the air pollution,” he questioned.

“They must have taken some steps that the situation has been better over there then in Lahore,” he remarked.

Several cities of Punjab continuing to remain under the thick layer of smog and fog as Lahore remains the most polluted city of the world as well as the country with 790 AQI reading.

The Met Office in a report has forecast likely rainfall in most of the districts of Punjab from today till November 16.

In an early morning Air Quality Index report smog engulfed 10 districts of Punjab with maximum AQI reading 1038 in Lahore. The AQI reading in Bahawalpur remained 451, Multan 425 and Faisalabad 405, according to the report.

The unhygienic air causing irritation in eyes, breathing problems and other health issues in several cities affecting the normal life.