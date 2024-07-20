Governor Kundi opposes govt’s decision to ban PTI

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has opposed the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasising that no one can impose ban on a political party, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the KP Governor noted that the federal government did not take the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) into confidence regarding the ban on PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) voiced their opposition against the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PPP leader Raza Rabbani stressed that banning a political party goes against the principles of democracy and urged the federal government to avoid such actions.

He also called for an emergency meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss law and order. Kundi also suggested holding an All-Parties Conference (APC) on security and an in-camera session of the assembly.

Governor Kundi criticised Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, saying that he will not remain silent on the latter’s statements. He alleged that the provincial government has nothing to show for its performance.

Earlier in the day, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur sent a defamation notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The notice demanded the Governor to retract his statement and apologise for claiming that the chief minister had signed the draft of Operation Istehkam Pakistan in the Apex Committee meeting.

The notice stated that the Governor had made this statement on TV and if the Governor does not apologise, he will have to pay a fine of Rs1,000 million.