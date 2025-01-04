Govinda’s wife breaks silence on Varun Dhawan comparison

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, broke her silence on young A-lister Varun Dhawan’s comparison with him.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a recent conversation, with an Indian publication, Sunita Ahuja addressed the comparisons between Varun Dhawan and Govinda, saying, “Bolte hain, compare karte hain, but kyun bolte hain mereko ye samajh me nahi aata hai (People compare them, but I don’t understand why they do so).”

“Usko bhi toh kharaab lagta hoga na k mujhey Salman [Khan] se compare karte hain, Chi-Chi bhaiya [Govinda] se karte hain (He would also feel bad for being compared to Salman Khan and Chi-Chi bhaiya),” she added.

Further defending the ‘Baby John’ star, Ahuja noted, “Jo aadmi bachpan se, dekh dekh ke… uske dad [David Dhawan] ki 17-18 pictures ki hai Govinda ne. Toh naturally thoda toh aa jaaega na. Bachpan se chulbula bacha tha vo (He has seen Govinda work with his dad in 17-18 movies. Naturally, a little resemblance might be there. Since childhood, Varun has been a happy-go-lucky child).”

It is worth noting here that David Dhawan and Govinda collaborated on a number of films, including; ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Hero No. 1’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Kunwara’, ‘Jodi No 1’ and ‘Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta’ among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was most recently seen in Atlee’s ‘Baby John’, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Jackie Shroff. Next, he has an interesting lineup of films, with ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, ‘Border 2’ and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan is in ‘depression’ after failure of ‘Baby John’