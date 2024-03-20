Govt announces holiday on March 21, 22

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi district administration has announced a public holiday on March 21 and 22 across the city in view of the Pakistan Day Parade to be held on 23rd March, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the DC Rawalpindi, all public/private educational institutions as well as offices will remain closed during the period.

However, this notification will not affect the SSC-1 Annual Examination BISE Rawalpindi.

Preparations for Pakistan’s upcoming Pakistan Day parade on March 23 are in full swing, promising a vibrant celebration of the nation’s rich heritage and resilience.

Citizens from across the country are actively participating to ensure a captivating showcase of Pakistan’s diverse culture during the festivities.

According to the notification issued by the Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, flying kites, laser lights, aerial firing, use of drone cameras and flying pigeons have been banned in the limits of Rawalpindi Revenue until March 22.

The notification further stated that section 144 has been slapped in line with the security measures ahead of Pakistan Day.

Violators will face strict action under the Pakistan Penal Code’s section 188, the notification stated.