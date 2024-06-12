Govt bans swimming, bathing in rivers, canals

LAHORE: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab government has banned swimming and bathing in all rivers and canals of the province.

The Punjab Home Department directed district administrations to enforce the ban and prevent people from engaging in swimming and bathing activities in rivers and canals.

This control room will operate round the clock, gathering reports from all districts to ensure effective oversight during the Eid festivities.

Additionally, the Home Department has banned the burning of heads and trotters of sacrificial animals in public places during Eid.

Pakistan will celebrate Eid ul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.