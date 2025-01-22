Govt first announce commission before next round of talks: Salman Akram

ISLAMABAD: “We have cleared to them, we didn’t come for playing the committee-committee game,” PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said in ARY News talk show “Khabar-Muhammad Malik Ke Sath”.

“It is simple, the commissions of inquiry used to be formed in the country under the relevant law,” PTI’s Secretary General said.

He said the next round of the dialogue will not happen, if the government won’t announce constitution of the judicial commission. “The government first announce the commission before the next sitting took place”, he said. “Details will be discussed later,” he said.

“We don’t have any hope from the Constitutional Bench,” he added.

The government’s negotiating committee with the PTI will hold a meeting today to discuss the opposition party’s demands.

The government’s team in an earlier sitting had reportedly decided against forming judicial commission to probe May 9 riots, sources said.

The next round of talks between the sides are scheduled on January 28.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that the government will present its stance over the PTI’s demands in the next session of the dialogue. “A sub-committee will review the demands of the PTI to prepare reply”.

PML-N member Irfan Siddiqui has said that no decision yet made about the PTI’s demand for constitution of a judicial commission. “We will give our reply in seven days,” he said.

The PTI handed over its written demands to the government during third round of talks.