Govt, JI on same page, says Amir Muqam as sit-in continues

RAWALPINDI: As Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) sit-in against rising inflation and exorbitant electricity bills continues for sixth day, the government and the party on Wednesday held positive negotiations with the former’s delegation saying their demands are similar to the latter’s, ARY News reported.

The development came following negotiations between delegations of government and Jamat-e-Islami at Commissioner Office, Rawalpindi.

JI’s four-member delegation was led by Liaquat Baloch, while the government committee consists of Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Commissioner, and DC Rawalpindi.

Speaking to journalists after meeting, Amir Muqam said that the government’s delegation told JI that their demands are similar to theirs, and they both want prosperity in the country.

The minister further said that they have asked Jamat-e-Islami to bring their technical team to the negotiating table, and they will also bring their own technical team, including representatives from FBR, Power Division, and other departments.

He expressed hope that the talks with JI will be positive and fruitful, adding that the government wants the sit-in by Jamat-e-Islami to end.

For his part, Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the government is making efforts to provide relief to the people of Pakistan. He added that the Prime Minister has already announced relief measures, including 200 units of free electricity.

Chaudhry expressed optimism that a positive outcome will be achieved soon. He also stated that the government is trying to resolve the issues as soon as possible and will meet with their team again today.

READ: Govt to release all JI workers as anti-inflation sit-in enters third day

Responding to a question, Chaudhry said that the cabinet members are not taking their salaries, and MNAs are not getting free electricity.

The committee said that they will try to resolve the issues within their means and will talk about petroleum and electricity prices. They also stated that their technical team will meet with JI’s technical team again.

‘Sit-in to continue’

Meanwhile, JI leader Liaquat Baloch reiterated that the sit-in in Rawalpindi will continue until the government accepts their demands.

Baloch said that the government has agreed to form a committee to address their demands, but they have not provided any clear timeline for implementation. He emphasised that the government’s non-serious attitude towards the talks may lead to JI withdrawing from the negotiations.

The JI leader reiterated the demands, including: reduction in electricity bills and petroleum prices, abolition of taxes on essential items, withdrawal of recent price hikes. review of IPP agreements, relief for industries and agriculture and reduction in burden on salaried class

Baloch also criticised the government’s handling of the economy, saying that people are losing trust in the government and the future of the country is at stake. He warned that if the government does not take concrete steps to address their demands, the sit-in protest will continue and may escalate further.