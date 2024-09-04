Govt, Opposition teams contact Mengal to take back resignation

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition teams on Wednesday contacted BNP chief Akhtar Mengal to convince them to return to the Parliament.

A delegation of opposition PTI called on Sardar Akhtar Mengal and asked for joining hands for the struggle within the parliament.

“Take back resignation from parliament to initiate joint struggle,” the PTI delegation told Baloch politician, according to sources.

PTI delegation suggested for constitutional struggle from the platform of joint opposition alliance.

“Baluchistan’s conditions are serious, a decision to return back is difficult,” Akhtar Mengal replied to the PTI team, as quoted by the sources. “The time of dialogue has now passed”, he said.

“No one wants to understand genuine problems of Baluchistan,” he added.

A delegation of the ruling PML-N headed by Rana Sanaullah also met Akhtar Mengal for convincing him to withdraw his resignation from the parliament seat.

“His decision resigning from parliament has also been surprising for us. He is a senior politician having importance in Baluchistan, we will talk with him to try to convince”, PML-N leader said.