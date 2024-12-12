Govt-PTI Talks: Asad Qaiser meets Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker and PTI leader Assad Qaiser called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to discuss formal beginning of dialogue with the government.

The two leaders exchanged views over creating consensus between sides over the issues of the national interest and cooling down political temperatures and confrontation.

“You convince your party’s hardliners, I will convince my people,” Ayaz Sadiq told Assad Qaiser.

The PTI leadership has requested for meeting with the party’s founder in jail. “We will further consult with him,” Assad Qaiser said.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai earlier said that the civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14 if the talks won’t start.

Talking to media Yousafzai said that the government ministers issuing non-serious statements with regard to talks.

“There are no differences neither morale down in the party ranks after November 26,” PTI leader said. “Every person will follow the command if the PTI’s founder given a sit-in call today,” he further said.

“If the government won’t talk, civil disobedience will begin after two days and it will start from the overseas Pakistanis,” Shaukat Yousafzai said.

Federal government has applied all its energy to suppress the PTI, he further said.

He also alleged that the Peshawar Governor House has become a den of conspirators.